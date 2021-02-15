Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,198 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

