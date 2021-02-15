Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Tyson Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 204,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,148. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

