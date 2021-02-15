Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

