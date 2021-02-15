Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.