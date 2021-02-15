Contrasting RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

This table compares RCI Hospitality and PopMail.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 3.73 -$6.09 million $0.51 107.49 PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PopMail.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RCI Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and PopMail.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.39%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Risk & Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PopMail.com has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and PopMail.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality -4.60% 2.96% 1.29% PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.