Contrasting BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 2 0 2.17 BlackRock Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.68%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock Income Trust.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. BlackRock Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18% BlackRock Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 6.10 $19.50 million $1.52 9.42 BlackRock Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Income Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock Income Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and U.S. treasury obligations. The fund invests its assets in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the US government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities or rated at the time of investment either AAA by S&P or Aaa by Moody's. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. was formed on July 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

