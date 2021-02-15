Contentos Trading 58.8% Higher Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and $8.21 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.