Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

