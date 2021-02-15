Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $72,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

