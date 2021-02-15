Comparing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MeiraGTx and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.32%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 44.71 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.38 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 66.04 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

