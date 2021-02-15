Comparing Loews (NYSE:L) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sirius International Insurance Group and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 3 0 0 2.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group -23.54% -21.33% -4.92% Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Loews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.81 -$47.30 million N/A N/A Loews $14.93 billion 0.87 $932.00 million N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loews beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

