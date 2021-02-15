Comparing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alerus Financial and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Banc of California 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.99%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58% Banc of California 1.62% 3.88% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.25 $29.54 million $1.91 14.28 Banc of California $403.23 million 2.38 $23.76 million $0.79 24.14

Alerus Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 31 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

