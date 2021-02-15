Comparing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18% Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Zoom Telephonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 382.01 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -18.76 Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.15 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

