Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Holdings Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 833,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 43,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,524. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

