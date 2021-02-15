Comerica Bank Sells 2,739 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.