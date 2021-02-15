Comerica Bank Sells 1,119 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,245,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $225.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $225.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

