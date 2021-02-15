Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 85,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

