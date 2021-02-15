Comerica Bank Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $214.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,018. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

