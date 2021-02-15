Comerica Bank Has $2.53 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.66 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

