Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.70. 68,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

