Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

