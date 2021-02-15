CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 837,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,028. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

