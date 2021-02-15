CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

