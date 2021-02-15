Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $16.23.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
