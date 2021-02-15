Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

CSOD stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

