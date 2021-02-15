Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fortinet by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $164.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

