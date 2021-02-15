Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $26.52 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

