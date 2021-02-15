Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.