Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

