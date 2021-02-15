Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

