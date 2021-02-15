Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

