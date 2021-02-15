Citigroup Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.75.

ALB stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

