Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $36,119,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

