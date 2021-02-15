Citigroup Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $32.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

