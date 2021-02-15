Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Cineplex stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

