CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $302,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,790 shares of company stock worth $25,509,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

