CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 8,683 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AXTA opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

