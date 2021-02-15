CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.11 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

