CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NSIT stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

