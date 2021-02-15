CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $288,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 346.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

