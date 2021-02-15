CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after buying an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.