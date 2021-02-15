CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,970 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

