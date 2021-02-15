CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after buying an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

