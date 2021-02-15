CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,797 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.