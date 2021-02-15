CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Barclays raised CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.