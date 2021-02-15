Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $79,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 68,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

