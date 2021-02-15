China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Short Interest Update

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBPI stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Get China Botanic Pharmaceutical alerts:

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Company Profile

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes of botanical products, bio-pharmaceutical products, and traditional Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China. It offers botanical anti-depression and nerve-regulation products, including Acanthopanax, a Siberian ginseng that regulates the nervous system, delays aging process, strengthens the body, and treats neurasthenia, insomnia, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases, and fatigue; Tianma tablets and compound Yangjiao tablets, which are botanic drugs for treating headaches and regulate nerves; and compound Schisandra tablets, a botanic drug used to regulate central nervous system, generate body fluids and alleviate thirst, nourish the kidneys, and cure insomnia and palpitations, as well as to cure neurasthenia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Botanic Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Botanic Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.