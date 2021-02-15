China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Short Interest Update

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBPI stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
China Botanic Pharmaceutical Company Profile
