Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $288,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.