Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Target by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $191.43 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

