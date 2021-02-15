Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.